The Zionist enemy bombs a house and kills 19 Palestinians in Rafah

The Palestinian News Agency reported that enemy forces targeted an inhabited house for al-Zamili family, eastern Rafah, killing at least 19 martyrs.

A number of citizens were martyred and others were injured in the Zionist enemy aircraft and artillery bombardment of the south, center and north of the Gaza Strip.

The number of martyrs in the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 rose to 24,450 martyrs, in addition to more than 61,500 wounded, and thousands of missing people.