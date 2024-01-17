MR.Mohammed Ali al-Houthi: US seeks to shut down Red Sea shipping with lies and deceit

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, confirmed on Tuesday that America and Britain seek to close the Suez Canal through their intimidation and warnings to ships not to pass through Bab al-Mandab.

“The Americans and the British want to show the world that there is a great danger even though they are the ones responsible for it,” Al-Houthi added in an interview with the Russia Today channel. “The past period had proven that there was no danger to all ships.”

“The operations of the Yemeni armed forces only target ships linked to Israel and that maritime navigation is safe,” Al-Houthi reiterated