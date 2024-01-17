Ansarallah spokesman: US pressure forcing shipping companies to avoid Red Sea even if there is no Zionist link

Sana’a revealed on Tuesday that there is American pressure to prevent shipping companies from crossing the Red Sea.

Ansarallah spokesman and head of the Sana’a negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdulsalam, said in his tweet on the X platform: “What a number of shipping companies are announcing is the suspension of their work claiming increased risks in the Red Sea as a result of American pressure and intimidation. This is an inaccurate position and is only in line with tendentious American propaganda.”

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) January 16, 2024

Abdulsalam confirmed that there are hundreds of ships crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait on a daily basis, reiterating that no ship is banned except those linked to “the criminal Zionist enemy or those heading to its ports in occupied Palestine.”