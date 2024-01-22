Hamas releases comprehensive document on the reasons for and developments of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has published on Sunday a file detailing its account of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the truth about what happened on October 7, 2023, and why it occurred, as well as its response to Zionist allegations, while refuting the falsehood and setting the facts in perspective.

In the document titled “This is our story: Why Al-Aqsa Flood,” Hamas confirmed that the operation was a necessary step and a natural response to confront the hatched Israeli plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, controlling the land and Judaizing it, as well as for resolving sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites, and ending the unfair siege on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas added that the operation was “a natural step within the framework of getting rid of the occupation, restoring national rights, achieving independence and freedom like other peoples of the world, the right to self-determination, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

The movement emphasised that the operation targeted Israeli military sites and sought to capture enemy soldiers and fighters, stressing that “avoiding targeting civilians, especially women, children, and the elderly, is a religious and moral obligation upon which the sons of Hamas are raised.”

Hamas indicated that the complete and rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military systems led to some defects during the implementation of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, affirming that the movement “dealt positively with the file of civilians who were captured.”

In the document, Hamas refuted many of the Israeli allegations, especially those related to dealing with prisoners and settlers during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, confirming that the Israeli occupation bombed many homes and sites during the clash with the resistance in the surrounding Gaza settlements, which led to the killing of many Zionist settlers by their own army’s bombardment, as laid out within the “Hannibal protocol” of the IDF. This Zionist protocol states that the IDF has permission to kill their own citizens if they are at risk of being taken captive by Palestinian forces.

Hamas stated that the Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip caused the death of about 60 Israeli prisoners.

The movement referred to studies proving that the Israeli daily killing rate of children in Gaza during a month of its aggression reached 136 children per day, while the rate of children killed in the Ukraine war was less than one child per day.