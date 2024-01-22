MR.Mohammed AbdulSalam: Goal of Yemeni operations is to exert pressure on Israel and support Palestine

The head of National Delegation, Mohammed AbdulSalam, reiterated that the target of Yemen’s operations are Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied ports of Palestine.

In a statement, AbdulSalam affirmed the support of the Yemeni people for the Palestinian cause, aiming to exert pressure on Israel to cease its criminal aggression against Gaza.

AbdulSalam urged all countries to align with Yemen’s stance and not fall victim to American deception.

The head of the National Delegation emphasized to the United States the necessity of ceasing the evasion of responsibility for ending the aggression on Gaza.

He affirmed that Yemen will not allow any violation of its sovereignty and will confront any aggression it faces.