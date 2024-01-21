Palestinian resistance movements strongly condemn Zionist attack on Damascus

The Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a residential building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which killed five Iranian military advisors.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas said the attack earlier in the day on the Mazzeh neighborhood was a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.

It said the attack once again laid bare the threat posed by the “Nazi” Zionist regime to the security and stability of the region.

The Islamic Jihad issued a statement, saying the attack was an attempt by the Israeli regime to divert attention from its failure in the campaign in Gaza and to expand the scope of aggression to other parts of the region.

It said the attack cannot dent the resolve of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in its mission to fight Israel, adding that nor can it shake Syria’s position as a major supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad offered condolences to the Iranian nation, the government and the IRGC for the loss.