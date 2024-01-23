MR.Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi says that US-UK agression will not deter Yemen from aiding Gaza

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, affirmed that the US-UK aggression strengthens the determination of the Yemeni people to confront it.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi stated to Almasirah on Tuesday that the US-UK bombings are a new attempt to deter Yemen from supporting Gaza by stopping its naval operations. He claimed that their goal would not be achieved.

He also pointed out that Yemen’s naval operations were launched to prevent the massacre of the people of Gaza and alleviate their siege, while the Americans are bombing the people of Yemen to protect the criminal terrorist enemy, Israel.

He stressed that the US and UK should understand that we are in a time of response and that our people do not know surrender