Yemeni armed forces target US military ship

The Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting an American military cargo ship (OCEAN JAZZ) in the Gulf of Aden, using appropriate naval missiles, the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement this evening.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم

قال تعالى: {إِنْ يَنْصُرْكُمُ اللهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَكُمْ وَإِنْ يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَنْ ذَا الَّذِي يَنْصُرُكُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْـمُؤْمِنُونَ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيم

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that retaliation against American and British attacks is inevitable, and any new aggression will not go unpunished,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e added.

He continued: “Yemeni Armed Forces persist with their military operations: enforcing a blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian seas until a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved, and the siege is lifted.

Sare’e affirmed that the Yemeni armed forces continue to take all defensive and offensive procedures within the right to defend dear Yemen and in confirmation of the continued Yemeni position in support of Palestine.

The military Spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Seas.”