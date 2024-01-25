Revolution leader: America’s classification and raids have no meaning

The Leader of the Revolution,al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, renewed the call for the Yemeni people to bring out million in Sabaeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates in marches “steadfast with Palestine… and America the mother of terrorism.”

In his speech today regarding the latest developments, the Leader of the Revolution considered the people of million exit as part of the firm Yemeni position and jihad for the sake of Allah and an honorable position.

He expressed hope that people would move and continue their activity with demonstrations in various countries, including Western countries.

He said, “The Arab and Islamic communities can lead those who still have conscience and humanity in those societies in pressing demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people.”

Al-Sayeed called on the members of the Yemeni communities in America and Europe to take effective, active and distinguished action to support of the Palestinian people.

Al- Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi reviewed the latest development in the American classification of the Ansar Allah component as a terrorist, describing it as funny.

He said, “The American sponsors the Zionist crime of killing children and women in Gaza every day and night.”

He added, “The American morally and humanely bankrupt, his practices and policies are criminal, and his tendencies are tyranny and arrogance.”

Al-Houthi stressed that America is the source of terrorism, crime and tyranny, pointing out that the American does not have any right to classify others in any classification, because it is in an inhumane and immoral situation and does not possess any values.

He reiterated Yemen’s continued firm position in targeting Israeli ships linked to the entity.

The leader of the revolution added, “The Americans want the seas to be safe for the arrival of the support and capabilities they provide to the Zionist enemy.”

He pointed out that the Yemeni people will confront the American-British aggression in support of Israel.

He continued, “We will classify America and Britain among the countries that sponsor and protect Zionist terrorism.”

Al-Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi also renewed the call to all countries to beware of getting involved with America and Britain in the aggression against the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples.

He added, “The tragedy in Gaza worsening, and with it the responsibility on the Arab and Islamic nation doubles, stressing the necessity of boycotting American and Israeli goods.”

The revolution leader asked the Arab peoples to activate the weapon of boycott of American and Israeli products and goods.

Al-Sayyed explained that the Zionist Jewish crime committed more than two thousand massacres and genocides against the Palestinian people in 104 days.

The leader of the revolution pointed out that the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League content with statements and condemnations regarding what was happening in Palestine that did not rise to the level of responsibility.

He said, “There is negligence on the part of most Islamic countries in the Arab region and elsewhere towards the Palestinian people.”

He warned of the danger of indifference towards what the American and Zionist enemy is committing in Palestine.

He continued, “Biden did not excuse himself because he become old. Rather, after October 7, he took the initiative to occupied Palestine to directly and personally express his support for the Zionist enemy.

Al-Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that the Palestinian people suffered for decades, and in the eyes of the Americans and Europeans that they have no right to defend themselves and their land.

The leader pointed out that the Americans, the British, and the Israelis violated Yemen’s sovereignty to the point of aggression and declaring war on Yemen.

He also stressed that the American-British aggression against the Yemeni people will not change Yemen’s position in supporting the Palestinian people.

He said, “The American must understand that we are in a position of faith that cannot be changed by intimidation, aggression, or bombing.”

Al-Sayeed expressed the great honor for Yemen to directly confront the evil trio, “Israeli, American, and British,” which are the mother of terrorism, its roots, and the sources of tyranny.

He went on to say, “We proceed consciously and take pride in what al-Sayeed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi said, that ‘America is straw.’”

The leader of the revolution concluded his speech by saying, “We proceed with confidence, and the American position does not intimidate us.”