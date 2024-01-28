Deputy Foreign Minister: Yemen is capable of sinking any enemy vessel in Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Mediterranean

Deputy Foreign Minister in the Sana’a government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, said on Saturday that the Yemeni armed forces are capable of sinking enemy ships and battleships from any point on the Yemeni mainland to any point in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Mediterranean regions.

Al-Ezzi indicated in a post on the “X” platform that Sanaa is keen on peace with the least amount of escalation possible and that “it encourages the required adjustments in American behavior towards Yemen and occupied Palestine.”

It is worth noting that Sana’a confirms that navigation in the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait is safe for all ships, except for Israeli ships and those heading to the occupation ports, until the aggression against Gaza Strip stops.