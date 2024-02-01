American-British aggression targets Hodeidah and Sa’ada

On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the American-British coalition of evil and aggression launched a new aggression against Yemen, targeting the governorates of Sa’ada and Hodeidah.

On Wednesday evening, the American-British enemy targeted the north of the city of Sa’ada and also targeted the Al-Jabanah area in the city of Hodeidah with a number of raids.

On January 23rd, the US-British aggression aircraft targeted the capital, Sana’a, and several governorates, with a series of air strikes, in a new aggression that will not remain unanswered.