Armed forces targeted American commercial ship that was heading to occupied Palestine ports

In vindication of the oppressed Palestinians, in support and solidarity with our brothers in Gaza Strip, and as a response to the American-British aggression on our country.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting an American merchant ship “KOl” that was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine with several appropriate naval missiles that directly hit the vessel.

This operation occurred just a few hours after Yemeni naval forces have targeted with several naval missiles the American destroyer USS Gravely in the Red Sea, and hit was accurate and direct.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to provide support and solidarity with their brothers in the Gaza Strip by blocking Israeli navigation or those heading to occupied Palestinian ports in the Red and Arab Seas until food and medicine are allowed.

The Yemeni armed forces will confront the American-British escalation with escalation and will not hesitate to carry out comprehensive and effective military operations in retaliation to any British-American foolishness against beloved Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces further confirm that all American and British ships in the Red and Arabian Seas are legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces as long as the American-British aggression against our country continues.

Long live Yemen free, dear and independent, and victory is for Yemen and for all the free people of the nation

Sana’a 20 Rajab 1445 AH

corresponding to January 31, 2024 AD issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces