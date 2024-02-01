Revolution Leader: Yemen’s Military Stance Represents People, Expresses Their Will

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, revealed new American movements through a major power to stop the Yemeni naval operations in support of the Palestinian people.

Sayyed Abdulmalik stated in a televised speech on Thursday evening, “One of the signs of failure is America’s attempt to seek China’s mediation and persuasion to stop our supportive operations for the Palestinian people.”

He pointed out that China understands its interests and does not want to follow the American lead, and it knows what the Americans are doing in Taiwan.

The disclosure of Yemeni mediation comes after the United States failed to convince Tehran to mediate with Sana’a to halt the Yemeni naval operations targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi announced the continuation of Yemen’s military stance and naval operations as long as the aggression and blockade on Gaza continues. He affirmed that Yemen cannot remain silent or stand idly by while people in Gaza suffer, and the enemy must pay a high price for that.

He also emphasized that the aggression against Yemen will not affect its stance, but it will only enhance its military capabilities, which is clear to the Americans, and they can see it in the missiles.

Regarding the failed US and British strikes on Yemen, he stated that they have no impact and will not limit Yemen’s military capabilities.

He added, “The UK should learn a lesson from its ship that burned from night to night and caused harm to its economy without any result.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik pointed out that initially, America envisioned that its aggressive operations to protect Israeli ships would provide it with protection and deceptive headlines to gain cooperation from other countries, but it failed.

He said, “The Americans and the British cannot even protect their own ships, nor can they protect their naval assets from being targeted by destroyers and warships.” He added, “When the US President decided to wage aggression against Yemen to protect Israeli ships, he violated the US Constitution, and there were protests within Congress from some members.

He also noted that instead of starting wars, the US President should first deal with the crises in his own country and the problems created by his policies in Texas and elsewhere.

It was reiterated that the Yemeni people have proven that the target is the ships heading to the occupying entity, while the rest of the ships pass safely and securely.

The leader of the Yemeni revolution affirmed that the resilience of the fighters in Gaza is “very honorable, despite the huge suffering and the weapons of destruction possessed and used by the enemy.” He emphasized that the fighters in Gaza “are tormenting the enemy, who resort to insane bombardment in an attempt to achieve the criminal act of killing.”

He viewed the achievements of the fighters in the Gaza Strip as a reflection of their steadfastness and resilience, and the enemy’s failure to achieve its goals or decisively win the battle. He also stated that the recent missile strikes by the Al-Qassam Brigades on Tel Aviv were a “very important achievement.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik also addressed the Yemeni popular stance, affirming that “the Americans, the British, and the Israeli enemy should realize that they cannot break the determination of our people.”

He explained that “popular activities are an essential part of our battle, including military mobilization in support of the Palestinian people.” He added that there is broad participation in military mobilization in support of the Palestinian people, with over 165,000 trainees in most provinces. He mentioned that there are “600,000 trainees in general and specialized training, in service of the supportive stance towards Gaza, with passion, determination, and resolve.” He revealed plans to expand the mobilization activities to include all provinces in order to enhance readiness.

He noted that the Yemeni people are accustomed to difficulties and suffering, living with all the meanings of dignity and honor. They are effective and influential, and they continue to hold their position. He emphasized that Yemen has an armed and trained army prepared for events, and the United States will not succeed in its exaggeration through its failed strikes.

Regarding the mass rallies, marches, and demonstrations in Yemen in support of Gaza, the leader of the Yemeni revolution stated that “no country in the world has witnessed similar.” He pointed out that the current phase requires action and a clear stance commensurate with the Palestinians’ oppression. He also stressed the necessity for the resilience of the Palestinians in Gaza to receive support from all free people of the nation.

Concerning other support fronts, Sayyed Abdulmalik hailed the daily operations of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon describing them as “painful and disturbing the enemy on the hot southern front of Lebanon, as well as the operations of the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”

Commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice, Sayyed Abdulmalik considered the decision ‘weak’ and ‘does not represent justice towards the Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza,’ emphasizing that international institutions ‘are influenced by the United States, and despite the strength of the case, the decision does not have an impact.’

The leader believes that it is ‘shameful’ for the Israeli enemy to be a member of the United Nations, affirming that this is ‘contrary to justice and fairness.’

In the same context, he pointed out that the US-Israeli decision to halt funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) came after the decision of the ICJ, in parallel with the continuation of aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip, and the increasing suffering of its people.

He also affirmed that the United States has ‘led the campaign against the agency, reflecting terrible cruelty towards the people of Gaza,’ considering that this American decision ‘reflects the tyranny of the West and its moral bankruptcy.’

He noted that ‘the world is witnessing the terrible suffering experienced by the people of Gaza, deprived of medicine and even oxygen cylinders.’

The suffering of the people of Gaza is a curse upon the Israeli and American.

Speaking about the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip as a result of the aggression, Sayyed Abdulmalik pointed out the ‘deaths in Gaza due to hunger and even thirst, which forced the population to drink seawater due to the blockade imposed by the occupation.

He explained that the Israeli occupation ‘seeks to prevent all necessities of life from reaching Gaza, where about 700,000 displaced people suffer from infectious diseases and other illnesses.’

In this regard, he pointed out that the wounded in Gaza, totaling more than 65,000, ‘face catastrophic conditions and surgical operations without anesthesia,’ as ‘the occupation destroyed many hospitals and medical centers, even the health personnel, making them targets for killing and arrest.’

He stated that “the occupation declares hospitals as military targets, in a shameful audacity that reflects its moral and political bankruptcy”.

He also mentioned that the Israeli occupation kills children and women in Gaza with American, British, and German shells and rockets.

The leader of the Yemeni revolution called on the Arab and Islamic communities, especially the Yemeni community, ‘to spread more awareness about the oppression of the Palestinian people,’ pointing out the ’emergence of free voices among Western peoples that reject the Western policy towards what the people of Gaza are facing.’

He expressed his regret ‘that some Arab and Muslim regimes has not awakened yet, and that some of these regimes even supply the enemy with goods,’ emphasizing the need for ‘everyone to do what they can for Gaza and confront American, Israeli, and British tyranny.’”