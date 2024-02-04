Death toll from ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza reaches 27,365

Health authorities in Gaza reported today that the death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave has climbed to 27,365 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children. The number of injured individuals has surged to 66,663.

Medical sources further revealed that at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, with many of them still trapped under rubble or scattered in the streets, as Israeli occupation forces are blocking access of ambulance crews and civil defense teams to many areas across the enclave.

Simultaneously, a number of civilians were reported killed and others injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, coinciding with continued Israeli airstrikes in the southern region of the Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces fired live ammunition towards displaced individuals at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, resulting in the killing of a citizen from sniper fire.

In another incident, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, leading to the tragic killing of two citizens and the injury of others.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Walaa Pharmacy in the Al-Tayaran area of Gaza City, causing injuries to four individuals who were subsequently transported to Al-Ahli Baprtist Hospital for medical treatment.

Furthermore, Israeli artillery shelled civilians inspecting their lands and homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood, resulting in injuries to three citizens. Additionally, more casualties occurred as Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians in the Rimal neighborhood.

Source: Wafa News Agency