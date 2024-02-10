Al-Qassam Brigades kill seven Zionist soldiers east of Khan Yunis

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced last night that its fighters managed to finish off seven Zionist soldiers from scratch in the Abasan al-Kabirah area, east of Khan Yunis.

Our mujahideen managed to detonate an anti-personnel device in a group of enemy soldiers and finish off seven soldiers from scratch in the large Abasan area, east of the city of Khan Yunis,” the al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

” mujahideen returned to their bases safely after the operation,” it said.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades showed scenes of sniper operations and targeting Zionist enemy vehicles in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.