Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced new statistics on the massacres of the ongoing Zionist aggression on the Strip.

The Ministry reported in a statement that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression had risen to 28,064 martyrs and 67,611 injured since October 7.

The statement indicated that the occupation committed 16 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 117 martyrs and 152 injured during the past 24 hours.