Several Palestinian citizens killed in Zionist airstrikes, artillery attacks on various areas of Gaza Strip

A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and many others injured in the early hours of Tuesday in Zionist airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

During the early hours of the 130th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported the martyrdom of 5 citizens and the injury of others due to the Israeli bombing of the Qadouh family’s house in Al-Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A girl was killed and at least 4 other citizens were injured as a result of the enemy’s bombing of the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.

Local sources also said they heard intense explosions in the western areas of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

The enemy’s artillery also targeted the eastern and western areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as residents reported a complete power outage at Nasser Medical Complex in the city.

Yesterday, Monday, seven citizens were killed and 14 medical personnel and displaced persons were injured by Israeli occupation snipers’ fire from the occupation forces at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

In Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the middle of the Strip, a number of citizens were injured due to the occupation warplanes’ bombardment.

In a preliminary toll, the number of martyrs has risen to 28,340 martyrs, and 67,984 wounded, since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 .