Human Rights strongly condemns Israeli genocidal crimes against Palestinians in Rafah

The Ministry of Human Rights strongly condemns the continued Arab and international silence regarding the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, it pointed that the brutal attack and horrifying massacre in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday morning caused hundreds of martyrs and wounded, including women and children.

The Ministry of Human Rights criticized the enemy’s targeting of Rafah, the last refuge for more than one and a half million Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children displaced due to the heinous Zionist campaign that turned its streets into camps for displaced people living in extremely difficult and harsh conditions due to their lack of the basic necessities of life.

While considering the targeting of the occupier entity for the city of Rafah as a new stigma on the forehead of the international and UN community, it proves the insistence of this criminal entity in the systematic genocide war against the Palestinian people.

The statement pointed out that what the brutal Zionist machine committed in Rafah is new evidence that Israel disregards all international norms and conventions, especially the decisions of the International Court of Justice, United Nations resolutions, and what is called the international community.

“It is a renewed proof that it gives no weight to principles, laws, and international humanitarian treaties, nor to the international public opinion or the tools of those complicit in the Arab and Islamic region,” it added.

The Ministry of Human Rights held the US administration and Western governments, responsible for this massacre and the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation, as they provide open support with money, weapons, and political cover to continue the genocide war and massacres against the Palestinians.

The Ministry of Human Rights launched a warning and a call to the international humanitarian system, Arab and Islamic countries, and all peoples of the world and their free people to protest to pressure towards stopping the ongoing genocide war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza.