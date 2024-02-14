Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, reassures countries of world about navigation, submarine cables

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, reassured the countries of the world against the American raising concerns about Sanaa’s military operations at sea.

In the speech he delivered on Tuesday – on the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Samad, Sayyed Abdul-Malik said, “The rest of the countries and their interests are not the target of our escalation and operations,” confirming that the navigation of ships in the Red Sea is safe and there is no concern about their passage.

He added that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces only target ships linked to Israel, America and Britain due to their involvement with the Israeli entity in the aggression against Yemen.

Regarding submarine cables, Sayyid Abdul-Malik stated that Sanaa has no intention of targeting submarine cables and Internet cables, pointing out that what was reported in some media outlets is only for “the distortion of Yemen’s position in support of Palestine.”

Regarding the Yemeni Armed Forces Operations, The leader of the Yemeni revolution confirmed the continuation of Yemen’s military operations in support of the Palestinian people as long as the Zionist aggression and siege on Gaza continue.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik said that “Yemen’s operations in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait are legitimate operations to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

He added: “Our activity will escalate more and more in the face of Israeli tyranny, in which America and Britain participate.”

Regarding the Zionist occupation army’s operation in Rafah, Sayyed Abdulmalik called on the Republic of Egypt to take action and not submit to British and American pressure.

He stressed that the movement of Egypt is important regarding Rafah by virtue of the “peace agreement” and the Israeli enemy’s violation of that agreement, which goes beyond the Philadelphia axis.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik urged that the Arab countries should have a clear position, take serious action, and join efforts to put greater pressure on the Israeli enemy.

He pointed out that “there are many pressure cards, but they need to be within the framework of actual positions, and this is what is lacking in the Arab and Islamic positions.”