US-British aggression coalition launches airstrikes on Hodeidah

The US-British aggression coalition renewed at night on Tuesday its air raids on Hodeidah province, targeting the Ras Issa area in Al-Salif district, a security source said.

This aggression comes less than 12 hours after targeting the Al-Tuhita area in the province.

The US-British aggressive raids on Yemen continue in a clear violation of Yemeni sovereignty and as an attempt to dissuade Yemen from its decision to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are subjected to a genocidal war by the brutal Zionist entity.