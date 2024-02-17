Head of national delegation: Yemen’s support for Gaza will not be affected by US classification decision

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdusalam, confirmed that Yemen’s position in support of Gaza will not be affected by the American classification decision.

Abdusalam said in his account on the “X” platform: “The classification decision reflects an aspect of America’s open and exposed hypocrisy, with which it wants to harm Yemen in support of Israel and encourages it to continue the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

قرار التصنيف يعكس جانبا من نفاق أمريكا المكشوف والمفضوح، تريد به الإضرار باليمن دعما لإسرائيل وتشجيعا لها لمواصلة حرب الإبادة الجماعية ضد الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة، وليس اليمن في موقف المساندة لغزة بالذي يتأثر بقرار فيتراجع عن موقف مبدئي وإيماني وإنساني. هي أمريكا من تشجع وتدعم…

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) February 16, 2024

He pointed out that America is the one who encourages, backs, and supports global terrorism by supporting Israel and its coming to Yemen’s waters and attacking its lands.

Abdusalam confirmed that “Yemen will continue to support Gaza by all available means and to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the Israeli aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”