4 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza

Government media office in Gaza Strip announced the martyrdom of four Palestinian journalists due to Israeli shelling on various targets in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of journalist martyrs to 130 since October 7.

“The number of journalist martyrs has risen to 130 journalists since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, following the martyrdom of four journalists in separate Israeli airstrikes across the territory,” the media office said in a statement.

The media office identified journalists as Zaid Abu Zayed, Yasser Mamdouh, Muhammad Raslan Shaniora, and Mahmoud Mushtaha.

Palestinian and international media outlets have repeatedly warned of the Israeli army’s attacks on media crews and called for their protection, amid Israeli disregard for those calls.