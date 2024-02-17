Yemeni forces target British oil vessel in Red Sea

Yemeni Armed forces carried out on Saturday a new military operation targeting a British vessel in the Red Sea.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship (Pollux) in the Red Sea with a large number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct,” Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement this morning.

This operation came in vindication of the oppressed Palestinian people, and in support and solidarity with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, he explained.

According to Sare’e, The Yemeni Armed Forces persist with their military operations, enforcing a blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas until a ceasefire is achieved and a siege is lifted in the Gaza Strip.

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “ The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to implement and expand their military operations in defense of beloved Yemen and in confirmation of continued practical solidarity with the Palestinian people.”