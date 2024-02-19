Military spokesman: British vessel and US drone destroyed in two military strikes

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two separate military operations targeting a British vessel in the Gulf of Aden and a US unmanned aerial vehicle ( UAV) in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah.

“The Naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, named “Rubymar,” with a number of appropriate naval missiles,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement this morning.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم

قال تعالى: { یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوۤا۟ إِن تَنصُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ یَنصُرۡكُمۡ وَیُثَبِّتۡ أَقۡدَامَكُمۡ } صدقَ اللهُ العظيم

انتصاراً للشعبِ الفلسطينيِّ في قطاعِ غزةَ والذي يتعرضُ للعدوانِ والحصارِ حتى هذه… pic.twitter.com/STdFOxNGQX

— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) February 19, 2024

“Among the results of the operation were the following: The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden. During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e explained.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni air defences were able to shoot down an American plane (MQ9) with a suitable missile in Hodehiah while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity,” he added in the same statement.

According to Yahya Sare’e, “These operations came in vindication of the oppressed Palestinian people, and in support and solidarity with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in retaliation to the US-British aggression against Yemen.”

‏The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to take more military measures and carry out more qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defence of our beloved Yemen and in confirmation of the position of support for the Palestinian people,” he stressed.

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea and Arab Sea will not stop until the aggression and the siege on the Gaza Strip stops.”