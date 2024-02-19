Yemeni Armed Forces to announce important statement this morning

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, will issue an important statement this morning.

“Due to the continuous new developments in the theater of military operations, a statement will be issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces on Monday Morning, Insha’Allah,” Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a post on his X account.

نظرا للتطورات والمستجدات المستمرة في مسرح العمليات العسكرية فإن البيان المرتقب للقوات المسلحة اليمنية سيكون صباح اليوم الاثنين إن شاء الله.

— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) February 18, 2024