National delegation head: America insists on protecting Zionist entity by continued bombing of Yemen

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Muhammad Abdusalam, said on Monday that America insists on protecting the Zionist entity through the continued bombing of Yemen.

Abdusalam added in a post on the “X” platform that “the United States is giving the Israeli occupation more time to continue committing genocidal massacres in Gaza.”

He explained that the continued US-British aggression on Yemen is highlighting their insistence on protecting Israel and allowing it more time to continue its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip for five consecutive months.

“The Americans and British must realize that Yemen’s position will not change or break. Rather, Yemen is becoming more steadfast and adhering to its position,” he stressed.

Abdusalam confirmed that Yemen’s operations against Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine would step up until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.