Yemeni armed forces targets two US ships in Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Monday evening the implementation of two military operations targeting two American ships in the Gulf of Aden.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, explained in a statement that the first operation targeted the American ship “Sea Champion,” while the second operation targeted the American ship “Navis Fortuna.

He added that a number of appropriate naval missiles were used in the targeting operation, and the hits were accurate and direct.

Earlier today, the Yemeni armed forces carried out two operations: the first targeted a British ship and resulted in its complete sinking, and the second targeted the American plane “MQ9.”

The spokesman affirmed that operations in the Red Sea and Arab Sea would step up and would not stop until the Zionist aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.