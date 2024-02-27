Yemeni legal team gets prepared to sue US, UK before ICC

Head of the Yemeni Legal Team, lawyer Abdulrahman Al-Najjar, clarified that the ongoing US-UK aggression on Yemen constitutes a major violation of international law and treaties.

He indicated that the team will file a lawsuit regarding this assault before the International Criminal Court.

Al-Najjar emphasized that there is conclusive evidence of the US and UK violating the sovereignty of a sovereign state and conducting military operations on Yemeni territory.

He pointed out that the revolutionary and political leadership supports filing this lawsuit concurrently with the lawsuit against the crimes and massacres committed by the Zionist entity.

Al-Najjar urged the relevant authorities to provide the team with videos and photos of the targeted sites, criminal evidence reports, and engineering teams’ information about the types of weapons used and the damages caused by those attacks.

The US-British fighter jets targeted the capital Sana’a and the provinces of Sana’a, Hajjah, and Taiz with 22 airstrikes early on Sunday.