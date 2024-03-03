Ministry of Foreign Affairs: America responsible for Zionist crimes in Gaza

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sana’a condemned the Zionist entity’s escalation of war crimes and genocide against Palestinian civilians, including targeting them at the Nabulsi roundabout in the Gaza Strip while they were waiting to receive food supplies, which led to the killing of 112 and injuring 800.

In a statement it issued Saturday, the ministry held America directly responsible for the Zionist escalation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the escalation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, due to the unlimited support provided by Washington and its allies to the Zionist entity politically, materially, militarily, and logistically, including obstructing the Security Council from carrying out its role in maintaining international peace and security.

The statement affirmed that Sana’a, in light of the Zionist intransigence supported by America and Britain, is firm in its position in preventing the arrival of ships owned by the Zionist entity or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the military aggression is ended and humanitarian aid, food, medicine, and fuel enter the Gaza Strip without any obstacles.