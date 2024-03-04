Yemen vows to persist in targeting British ships in Red Sea

Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al-Ezzi, affirmed that Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, noting any further repercussions or damages will be added to Britain’s bill as a country that aggresses against Yemen and participates with the United States in sponsoring the ongoing crime against civilians in Gaza.

Al-Ezzi reiterated Yemen’s stance, stating, “Anyone who inflicts harm on Yemen will face consequences,” highlighting that there will be repercussions for those who engage in aggression against Yemen.

For his part, member of the national delegation, Abdul-Malik Al-Ajri, asserted, “The US bears legal and ethical responsibility for any potential maritime pollution resulting from the sinking of the British ship, as it is responsible for the war in Gaza and regional escalation, and it is the one responsible for the militarization of the Red Sea.”

Al-Ajri added that the owning and operating company of the ship also shares responsibility, as it insisted on passage despite being aware of the risks and disregarding warnings from the Yemeni army.

These unequivocal responses send a clear message to the US-UK adversaries that attempts to manipulate Sana’a and the Yemeni people with pollution allegations, as well as efforts to sway local and international public opinion, will not deter Yemen’s steadfast commitment to supporting Gaza militarily and retaliating against attacks on Yemen.