Israeli enemy commits 13 massacres, killing and injuring 334 in Gaza

The Zionist enemy committed 13 massacres against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in 334 martyrs and wounded within one day.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health clarified in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded due to the ongoing Zionist aggression for the 150th day that the enemy committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 124 martyrs and 210 injuries in the past 24 hours.

It pointed out that some of the victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

The ministry announced an increase in the toll of the continuous Zionist aggression on Gaza since October 7th to 30,534 martyrs and 71,920 wounded.

Since October 7th, enemy forces have waged a brutal war, dropping tens of thousands of explosives, destroying more than 50 percent of buildings in the Strip, and displacing 90% of its population internally, causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and famine, especially in Gaza and the West Bank.