Yemeni Armed Forces Carry New Operations Against Israeli Ship and US Warships

On Monday, Yemeni Armed forces carried out two military operations against an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea and several US warships in the Red Sea.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a targeting operation against the “Israeli” ship “MSC SKY” in the Arabian Sea using a number of appropriate naval missiles. The hit was precise and direct, by the grace of Allah,” the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement this evening.

According to Sare’e, this targeting operation came only hours after a qualitative operation was carried out, during which the missile force and the unmanned aerial vehicle force launched a number of ballistic missiles and drones at several hostile American warships in the Red Sea.

He affirmed that this operation comes in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of retaliation to the US-British aggression against Yemen.

Sare’e added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued commitment to preventing “Israeli” navigation or navigation headed to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted. They will not hesitate, with the help of Allah Almighty, to carry out more military operations in both the Red and Arabian Seas against all hostile targets, in defense of beloved Yemen and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “Through these two operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their ability to target both warships and non-warships simultaneously, and that their operations are escalating and continuing in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab Al-Mandeb, until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”