4,000 Soldiers In Sixth Military Region Hold March

Yemeni reservist soldiers belonging to the Sixth Military Region conducted a march under the title “Al-Quds, Our First Cause”, which started from the directorate of Harf Sufyan in Amran Governorate, passing through Jawf Governorate and reaching the directorate of Majzar in Marib Governorate.

4, 000 soldiers took part in the march, which lasted for three days covering a distance of over 100 kilometers, despite the difficult terrain and high temperatures. The march came as part of preparations for engaging in the battle of ‘The Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad,’ in support of the Palestinian people and resistance.

The participants in the march affirmed their high readiness to execute orders and options made by the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to support the Palestinian people, who are facing a genocidal war by the Zionist enemy.

They also affirmed their readiness to sacrifice for the defense of the homeland and to confront the American-British aggression and for the sake of the Palestinian cause.