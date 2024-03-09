Yemeni forces target US ship, destroyers in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations against US ship and warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

“The naval forces and air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations. The first operation targeted the American ship “Propel Fortune” in the Gulf of Aden with a number of suitable naval missiles, while the second operation targeted a number of American war destroyers at the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with 37 drones, and the two operations successfully achieved their goals,” Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement this morning.

The brigadier general confirmed that the operations came in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of the response to the American-British aggression against our country

“The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all of our great Yemeni people for their million march demonstrations in the capital, Sana’a, and across governorates and districts, in confirmation of their solid position in support of the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

The Yemeni armed forces will persist in upholding their military operations in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, the brigadier general stressed.