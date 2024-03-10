Yemeni People Rally in Support of Palestine

In a massive human wave, the Yemeni people have responded to the call of their exceptional leader, forming a massive human wave in the Seventy Square in the capital of steadfastness, Sana’a. The Yemeni people have renewed their commitment to supporting Palestine at all levels, and the world should anticipate surprises and shocks.

Under the slogan “Victory for Gaza… Our operations are ongoing”, the Yemeni people have reiterated their firm stance in supporting Palestine through marches and demonstrations, highlighting the need to support the path of missile and aerial deterrence against the forces of arrogance and crime.

The voices of Yemenis have risen with loud chants against America, Britain, and the Zionist enemy entity, raising the Al-Sarkha slogan and the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

The free Yemenis participating in the march chanted slogans confirming the continuation of the state of general mobilization and comprehensive mobilization, affirming their high readiness and utmost readiness to face all challenges, and supporting the path of deterrence, surprises, and shocks promised by the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi.

The Yemeni people have again delegated the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, to undertake deterrent options against the forces of arrogance until food and medicine are brought into the residents of Gaza.

While the free people denounced the international and UN silence towards what the Palestinian people are subjected to, they renewed their affirmation of the continuation of confrontation, steadfastness, and presence in the marches, and support for the option of missiles and drones, noting that the American-British aggression will not affect the Yemeni position, but on the contrary, it will increase the level of momentum and eruption against American-Zionist-British tyranny.

On a related level, the Yemeni people issued their statement, saying: “With the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Zionist Jewish lobby continues to commit its heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, escalating in crimes of murder, starvation, and various forms of genocide and violation of the humanity of the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Despite the ugliness of the aggression, the Palestinian people and their heroic Mujahideen stand with all steadfastness. They are writing the most wonderful heroic epics that will remain immortal throughout history. Alongside them, and with them, stand all the free people in the world. At their forefront are the Yemeni people, demonstrating all loyalty and faith. They participate with everything they can, including using missiles and drones, and even going as far as to burn and sink barges and destroyers. All of this is done in support of the Palestinian people and their holy battle.

While the Yemenis congratulated the peoples of the Arab and Islamic world on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, they renewed their call for massive rallies to take place in all countries and support for the Palestinian people with all available means.

The free people of the Yemeni people confirmed the continuity of marches, demonstrations, and various activities in support of the Palestinian people without fatigue, boredom, retreat, or negligence until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted from the Gaza Strip.

The statement commended the intensification of strategic operations against the Zionist adversary across all jihadist fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq. These operations symbolize tangible support for the Palestinian people and a triumph over their profound oppression. The free Yemenis have reiterated their commitment to the ongoing resilience of the Yemeni people. They continue to mobilize at all societal and governmental levels, directing efforts towards the training and rehabilitation centers for the general mobilization forces. They remain on high alert, especially during the holy month, which they regard as a time for jihad – a significant act of religious devotion and a profound expression of closeness to Allah.”

Following the footsteps of the leader, the Yemeni people warned of the use of the Zionist American British enemy of humanitarian aid as bait to kill the children of the Palestinian people and commit mass massacres against them, while calling on the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free people of the world, especially with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, to activate the weapon of total boycott of American and Israeli goods and supporting companies; considering that jihad in the way of Allah and within the reach of everyone.