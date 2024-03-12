Yemeni forces target new US ship in Red Sea

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out on Tuesday a new military operation against a US ship in the Red Sea.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of the response to the American-British aggression on our country, the naval forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah the Almighty, carried out an operation targeting the American ship “Pinocchio” in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strike was accurate, by the grace of Allah,” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their continued efforts to prevent “Israeli” navigation or that heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, Sare’e confirmed.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their military operations will escalate, with the help of Allah Almighty, during the month of Ramadan, the month of jihad, in support, backing, and assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people and to our brothers, the fighters, in the Gaza Strip, the brigadier general stressed.