Sana’a reveals the safe crossing of 4,5591 ships in the Red and Arab Seas

A source at the Ministry of Transport confirmed that the number of ships that sailed through the Red and Arabian Seas safely reached more than four thousand commercial ships through international shipping lines, excluding Israeli, American and British ships.

The source explained that, according to statistics from the Ministry’s Regional Maritime Center, the number of ships that passed through the Red Sea reached four thousand and 591 ships during the period from January 11 to March 19, 2024 AD.

The source reiterated the Republic of Yemen’s keenness on the safety and security of navigation in the Arab and Red Seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Indian Ocean, including ships passing through Good Hope, with the exception of Israeli, American, and British ships.

The Ministry of Transport called on international shipping lines to cooperate in order to maintain the safety and security of maritime navigation