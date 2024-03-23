Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi speaks on latest developments

The Leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli enemy in partnership with America is a deliberate and calculated policy. This genocide is a witness to the brutality and criminality of the Zionists, who represent a danger to all humanity.

In his speech on Thursday evening on the latest developments in the Yemeni, Palestinian, and regional arenas, Sayyid al-Houthi explained that the Zionists have been raised since childhood on educational ideas and methods that instill hatred and a love for killing every Arab and Muslim.

“The Israeli genocidal war against Gaza, supported by the US, confirms their moral decline and humanitarian bankruptcy,” Sayyed Abdulmalik explained.

He added that the heinous crimes in Gaza show the ugly face of America and sound the alarm about the danger of its practices towards other peoples. Furthermore, the crimes in Gaza serve as a reminder to those who have forgotten of America’s dark past, which was founded on crime and arrogance.

“The tragedy in Gaza is incredibly immense and unprecedented in the world, with no equivalent currently in any disaster-stricken or war-torn country.”

Zionist Brutality Exposes Claims of Arab Normalising Regimes

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that Zionist brutality exposes the claims of Arab normalising regimes, which presented “Israel” as a dove of peace and they presented to our people that the truth and wisdom lie in a natural relationship with the Zionists.

Sayyid al-Houthi clarified that the Israeli enemy is trying to create a conducive environment to impose its agents in the Gaza Strip and control the situation to serve its interests.

He commended the awareness and insight of the people of Gaza who resolutely rejected dealing with the Israeli enemy or its agents.

Steadfastness of Mujahideen in Gaza

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, emphasized that the steadfastness of the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip is a sign of God and a source of pride for the Palestinian people in all subsequent generations.

He pointed out that the enemy failed to tighten its grip on Gaza or get rid of the Mujahideen, recover its prisoners, and obtain an image of victory.

The Enemy’s Economic Losses

Among the things that affected the Israeli enemy’s economic situation was the disruption of the port of Umm al-Rashrash, which the enemy calls “Eilat”, he explained

“The enemy has decided to lay off half of the workers at the port after it was completely shut down, which affected the economy. The statements of the Israeli enemy express the disappointment and heavy losses of the Israelis,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik underlined.

he added, ” The enemy tries to compensate for its losses with recruitment but faces rejection from various segments of “Israelis”. There are those who threaten to leave Palestine, and some choose prison instead of being drafted.”

“Recruitment has become a clear crisis and an internal problem for the enemy, and this is one of the results of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their fighters.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik quoted Israeli media outlets saying, “We are in the most dangerous scandal since the founding of the “Army” and the most dangerous failure since the founding of “Israel.”

The Israelis are evaluating the effectiveness of their army in confronting thousands of mujahideen in Gaza with very simple capabilities and under a siege that has extended for many years, he added.

Fronts Supporting Gaza

Sayyid Abdul-Malik affirmed that “The Lebanon front, which is directly engaged with the Israeli enemy, continues to harass the enemy and has a great influence on it”.

Regarding the Yemen front, he explained that “operations were carried out this week with 18 ballistic and winged missiles and drones. One of the most important operations this week that caused great concern among the enemy was an operation towards Umm Al-Rashrash with a developed missile.”

“The missile was able to reach Umm al-Rashrash, bypassing all American and Israeli monitoring and interception techniques. The developed missile surprised the Israeli enemy and opened a new horizon for the missile brothers in long-range development.”

He continued: “Our armed forces carried out operations to target Israeli and American ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. Our forces carried out an additional new operation in the Indian Ocean this week.479 missiles and drones have been launched since the beginning of operations.

Regarding the US-British aggression, Sayyid said that the total number of naval raids and bombardments carried out by the American-British in support of the Israeli enemy against our country amounted to 407.

“There is a clear and tangible development in our capabilities, and the enemy has noticed it in the use of ballistic missiles for the first time in the history of targeting ships at sea. The developments of the missile that reached Umm Al-Rashrash and the targeting of the Indian Ocean are developments of very great importance.

He added, “There are greater, more important and influential developments, God willing, and we leave room for action first and then for words. Since the Americans and the British participated in supporting the Israeli enemy with the aggression against our country, they have become unable to even protect their ships.”

“One of the success criteria for our forces is the lack of movement of Israeli, affiliated, American, and British ships, except in rare cases. The enemies carried out major camouflage operations for their ships by publishing new contracts to camouflage that they had sold those ships.”

The American pretends to be bankrupt, sells his ships urgently, deceives by raising the flags of other countries and provides false information about the ships. The enemies, with all their camouflage and deception to protect their ships, are exposed and amazed at how they were discovered, he stated.

The Enemies, despite their capabilities, resort to camouflage operations that are usually used by the less capable party. The American and British losses continue, and prices continue to rise. The Israeli enemy has lost some goods and others have increased significantly, and this will continue, God willing, for more with other steps and measures, Sayyid Abdul-Malik stressed.

“There is an American path that is constantly moving against our country to exert economic and humanitarian pressure with the aim of stopping its operations in support of the Palestinian people.”

“The American draws up media policies and presents the headlines, while those affiliated with our people take action and the Saudis finance them. The Arab countries that geographically separate us from Palestine have categorically refused to open land corridors for our mujahideen to cross.”

“Overcoming American and Israeli technologies in monitoring, jamming and interception means a major victory and a major development of our capabilities.”

“We have plans of great importance in the future, God willing, for more effective strikes on the enemy. At the military level, we continue to develop military action and military operations more and more, and the options in that regard are more and more,” he emphasized.