US-British aggression launches series of airstrikes on capital Sana’a

The US-British aggression coalition launched on Friday night a series of violent airstrikes on various areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and its province, security sources said.

According to the security sources, the US-British aircraft waged four airstrikes on the Atan area in Al-Wahda directorate and two others on the Nahdayn area in the Al-Sabeen directorate.

The sources added that three airstrikes hit the area of Jarban in Sanhan district of Sana’a province.

Earlier in the day, a security source in Hodeidah province confirmed that the US-UK aircraft targeted the Sardoud farm in the Al-Kadn area with two airstrikes.