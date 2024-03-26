Yemeni forces carry out series of military operations against US, British ships, as well as Zionist positions in Umm Al-Rashrash

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a series of military operations during the past 72 hours against US and British ships and destroyers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against Zionist targets in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash in the south of occupied Palestine, Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out six military operations during the past 72 hours using a large number of ballistic missiles and drones, as follows:

•The naval forces and the missile force carried out four joint operations on four ships, including the American ship (MAERSK SARATOGA) in the Gulf of Aden, the American ship (APL DETROIT) in the Red Sea, the British ship (HUANG PU) in the Red Sea, and the PRETTY ship. (Lady Pretty Lady), which was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.

•The Air Force carried out a specific military operation targeting two American war destroyers in the Red Sea.

•The missile force carried out a military operation and targeted a number of Israeli targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area, south of occupied Palestine.

Sarie confirmed that the military operations achieved their objectives successfully.

He added, “These operations are carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in dedicating these military operations to all the Mujahideen in the Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, confirm their continuation of carrying out more operations against all hostile targets and confirming the continuation of the decision to prevent Israeli navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas and in the Indian Ocean until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the brigadier general stressed.