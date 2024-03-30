Millions of Yemenis stage rallies for Palestine

Millions of Yemenis came out on Friday with mass rallies across the country in support of Palestine under the title, “We Are Coming in the Tenth Year, and Palestine Is Our Top Cause” on the occasion of the entry into the 10th year of the war on Yemen.

The participants raised flags of freedom and the Yemeni and Palestinian flags, as well as banners rejecting and condemning the massacres and genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

They confirmed that on the occasion of the end of 9 years of US-Saudi aggression against Yemen, they will never abandon Palestine, the central issue, despite the US-UK aggression and threats.

The participants also called on the Yemeni Armed Forces to conduct more qualitative operations against the enemy entity and its ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted on Gaza, and food and medicine enter for the Palestinian people.

A statement was issued during the rallies, hailing the resilience of the Palestinian people, and expressing deepest sympathy for the unprecedented crimes they are facing.

It emphasized the importance of continuing activities and popular marches in support of the Palestinian people and their sacred battle against the criminal Zionist entity.

The rallies’ statement stressed the necessity of continuing Yemen’s military operations supporting the Al-Aqsa Storm battle until the Israeli aggression stops and the siege is lifted on the Palestinian people.

The statement called for a boycott of American and Israeli goods and companies supporting them, affirming that the boycott weapon is effective and accessible to all.