Death toll from Zionist attacks on Gaza journalists rises to 137

The Israeli occupation forces committed on Sunday a new massacre against journalists and displaced persons, leaving four dead and nearly twenty injured, bringing the death toll of journalists to 137 martyrs.

According to the governmental media office in Gaza, the occupation forces committed a new massacre by shelling the tents of journalists and displaced persons inside the hospital walls, amidst the peak of the movement of patients, wounded, and displaced persons, leaving a number of martyrs and wounded.

The office pointed out that the number of journalists and media workers killed by the occupation army since the start of the genocide war on the Strip has reached 137.