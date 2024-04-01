Abdulsalam: the introduction of 100 riyal coin is a positive step towards comprehensive reform

The head of national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stated on Saturday that the introduction of the new 100 riyal coin, replacing the damaged paper currency, marks a positive step by the Central Bank in Sanaa towards comprehensive reform.

Abdulsalam added in a tweet on X that this move will alleviate the people’s suffering after years of resilience against a severe economic, financial, and banking war, alongside the military aggression faced by the country.

During a press conference on Saturday, the Governor of the Yemeni Central Bank announced the issuance of a new 100 riyal coin as part of efforts to address the issue of damaged currency.