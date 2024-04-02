Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Zionist attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The attack was denounced as a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, constituting an encroachment on the sovereignty of two brotherly nations.

In its statement, the ministry characterized these actions as a manifestation of the Zionist entity’s desperation and disarray following its significant setbacks in Gaza, despite resorting to various forms of violence and brutality against civilians.

It asserted that such behavior, which flagrantly violates the laws of war, ethical principles, and humanitarian norms, is part of the ongoing American support and Zionist-American retaliation against Iran and Syria for their principled and steadfast support of the Palestinian cause.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy from Yemen to Iran, its leadership, people, and the families of the victims who bravely stood for justice and morality in Gaza. It reaffirmed Yemen solidarity with Iran and Syria, emphasizing their right to defend themselves.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of several individuals, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria.