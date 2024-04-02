Second international conference on Palestine kicks off in Sana’a

The second scientific conference entitled “Palestine: The Central Cause of the Nation” commenced in Sana’a under the slogan “You Are Not Alone,” featuring extensive local, Arab, Islamic, and international participation.

The Mufti of Yemen urged scholars of the nation to fulfill their duty in elucidating the injustice against Palestinians, emphasizing scholars’ responsibility to raise awareness and galvanize support for Palestine. He underscored any negligence or silence on this matter as a betrayal.

Scholar Sharaf al-Din highlighted the United States’ support and concealment of Israeli crimes in Gaza, questioning the whereabouts of those who initiated aggression on Yemen and their lack of action in response to Palestine’s plight.

He also lauded South Africa’s supportive stance towards Palestine and called upon Arab presidents and leaders to fulfill their duty in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing it as a humanitarian imperative.

He reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause and Yemen’s continued support for Palestinian resistance factions, rejecting any notion of a two-state solution.

For his part, Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor affirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Palestine, highlighting the Yemeni army’s historic engagement alongside Palestine, targeting Israeli, American, and British ships for the first time in history.

He emphasized the resistance axis’s collective fight for Palestine across Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine, countering global Zionist schemes and ambitions in the region.

Representing Islamic Resistance Hamas in Yemen, Muath Abu Shamala asserted the resilience of mujahideen in Gaza against the enemy’s aggression, emphasizing Yemen’s active support for Gaza during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm.

He noted the enemy’s attempt to achieve its goals through negotiation and highlighted increasing international support for the Palestinian cause, especially from South Africa and Yemen under the leadership of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

Muath Abu Shamala praised the Yemeni Armed Forces’ role in supporting Gaza and their operations in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as the Yemeni people’s weekly demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.

Assistant Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hajj Abdullah Qasir, condemned complicity with the Zionist enemy’s crimes in Gaza, affirming continued support for Gaza until aggression ceases.

The conference aims to analyze the conflict with the Zionist enemy, address normalization dangers, and underscore Yemen’s support for Palestine. It also emphasizes the media’s role in advocating for the Palestinian cause.