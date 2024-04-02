US-British aggression launches airstrike on Hodeidah

The US-British aggression aircraft renewed on Monday its attacks against Hodeidah province, western Yemen.

A security source in the province reported that the US-British aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on Al-Taif area in Al-Durayhimi district.

The US-British aircraft launched 18 airstrikes on various areas in Yemen during the past week as part of its attempt to dissuade Yemen from its position in support of Gaza.

This comes in light of Sanaa’s emphasis on continuing its operations against ships linked to Israel and bombing the depths of the Zionist entity until the aggression and siege on Gaza stops.