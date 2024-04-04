Al-Houthi : We still have Many Military Surprises

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, confirmed that the enemy’s occupation of part of our land did not hinder our goal to support Palestine.

Al-Houthi said, “From the coast of the Red Sea or from outside it, we can achieve the goals we want in defense of our country and in support of Palestine.”

Al-Houthi continued, “We still have many military surprises, and there are military operations that we are keeping secret within the framework of a specific media strategy.”

He pointed out that, thanks to God, and through developing the operations of the armed forces, we have dropped the propaganda aura that America has woven around itself and its weapons capabilities.