Gaza needs surgical field hospitals with operating rooms & intensive care

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed on Thursday that the Zionist enemy forces are deliberately destroying the health system in the Gaza and northern areas.

According to Palestine Today, the ministry’s spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement that the ministry lost medical cadres that formed the backbone of services in the oncology and kidney specialties.

Al-Qudra explained that more than 730,000 people in Gaza and its north have no real health services.

Al-Qudra pointed out that the destruction of the Shifa Medical Complex was a severe blow to the health system in Gaza.

Gaza now needs 200-bed surgical field hospitals, including operating theatres and intensive care, he said.

Satellite images taken between October 22, 2023 and March 27, 2024, showed the enormous destruction caused to many hospitals inside the Gaza Strip as a result of the Zionist aggression, which has been ongoing for more than six months.

resource : Saba