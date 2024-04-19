UN experts call for the protection of Palestinian children’s right to education

UN experts on Thursday expressed concern over the systematic and deliberate destruction of the educational system in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist attacks on schools, universities, teachers and students.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the UN experts pointed out, in a statement, that the Zionist enemy army destroyed more than 80 percent of the educational facilities in the Gaza Strip, in whole or in part.

25 UN human rights rapporteurs pointed to the martyrdom of five thousand and 479 students, the injury of seven thousand and 819 others, the martyrdom of 261 teachers, the injury of 756 others, the deprivation of 625 thousand students from education, in addition to the destruction of 13 public libraries, and the central archive of Gaza, which contains documents 150 years ago.

The experts pointed out that 195 heritage sites, 227 mosques and three churches were destroyed or damaged, and United Nations schools housing forcibly displaced civilians were targeted, including places declared safe by the enemy army.

The experts called for respect for international law, the protection of educational institutions, students and teachers, the commitment of the Zionist enemy to the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice last January, and support for the right of Palestinian children to education.

