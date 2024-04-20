MR.Abdulsalam condemns US veto against Palestinian UN membership

The head of the National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, strongly condemned the US veto against granting full Palestinian membership in the United Nations.

Abdulsalam said in a post on his “X” account that this American stance represents a continuation of the aggression against the Palestinian people and support for Israeli occupation.

“The United States’ decision to stand against international consensus once again proves its blind bias towards Israel and its rejection of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Abdulsalam called on the international community to exert pressure on the United States to reconsider this unjust decision and compel it to respect international law and legitimate international resolutions.

On Thursday, The United States vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC), which recommended granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations.

The resolution, presented by Algeria, which “recommends the General Assembly, composed of 193 states, to accept the State of Palestine as a member of the United Nations,” received the support of 12 members, with two members, Britain and Switzerland, abstaining from voting. However, it was opposed by the United States, which possesses the veto power as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council.